EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Acquires 1,491 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 6.2% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period.

VYM traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.17. The stock had a trading volume of 38,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,665. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

