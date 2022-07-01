EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for 2.1% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,600,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,922,000 after buying an additional 1,716,878 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,321,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,874,000 after purchasing an additional 447,542 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 478.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 445,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 368,430 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,531,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,808,000.

Shares of PCY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.75. 60,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,968. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.

