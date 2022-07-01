EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 12.1% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.86. 252,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,045. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

