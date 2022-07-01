EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Sells 49,070 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,070 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 1.3% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at about $129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.88. 78,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,102. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.75.

