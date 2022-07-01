Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.36–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.16 EPS.

Elastic stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.72. 29,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,217. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.15.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $995,997. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $295,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

