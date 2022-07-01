Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,120 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 53,268 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 48,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 115,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Shares of AFL opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.53. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

