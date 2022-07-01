Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $296,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,582 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $2,934,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $138.62 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.30 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.