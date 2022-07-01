Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $606,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

