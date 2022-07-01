Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $757,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $97.49 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

