Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056,235 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,971 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,901,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after acquiring an additional 507,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58.

