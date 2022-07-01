Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,801 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $80.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PB. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

