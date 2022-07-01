Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Trimmed by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $324.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $330.85. The company has a market capitalization of $308.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,140,073 shares of company stock worth $355,891,104 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.