Emirex Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $125,044.00 (EMRX)

Emirex Token (EMRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. Emirex Token has a total market cap of $6.06 million and $125,044.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Emirex Token has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Emirex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,287.36 or 0.99982055 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

About Emirex Token

Emirex Token (EMRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,258,765 coins. The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

