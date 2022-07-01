Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.8% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

MSFT stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.69. The stock had a trading volume of 621,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,253,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

