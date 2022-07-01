Enjin Coin (ENJ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $71.00 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $428.37 million and approximately $71.00 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,399,956 coins. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

