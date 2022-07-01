Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.10

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.10 and traded as low as $32.00. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 5,847 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $389.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 25.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $19,516,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 18.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

