Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Lifted by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 0.8% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.