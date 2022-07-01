Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $1.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPZM. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Epizyme from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.
EPZM stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.30. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Epizyme by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 576,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 359,464 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Epizyme by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after buying an additional 684,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.
About Epizyme (Get Rating)
Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Epizyme (EPZM)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.