Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $1.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPZM. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Epizyme from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

EPZM stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.30. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 614.08% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Epizyme by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 576,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 359,464 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Epizyme by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after buying an additional 684,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

