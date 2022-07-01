Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Equinor ASA accounts for 1.8% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQNR traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $33.32. 21,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,817. The firm has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $36.05 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Societe Generale cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.94.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

