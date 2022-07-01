Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rogers Communications Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

NYSE RCI opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

