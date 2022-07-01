Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Gap Up to $6.36

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.53. Equitrans Midstream shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 15,241 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 105.69%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after buying an additional 154,797 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 44.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 386,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 118,973 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

