Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 71,888 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $101,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

