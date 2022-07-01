Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Up 137.5% in June

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ESP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. 601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.23. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $16.57.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

