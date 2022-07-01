Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.34. Esprit shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.
Esprit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)
