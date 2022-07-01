Essex LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Essex LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
Shares of IJT stock opened at $105.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.77 and its 200 day moving average is $121.29. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $144.69.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
