Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ETSY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $2,429,859.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,969,473.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,228 shares of company stock valued at $9,624,096 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

