Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading 8.9% Higher

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.30 and last traded at $79.74. 43,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,398,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.37.

The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.94.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,228 shares of company stock worth $9,624,096. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

