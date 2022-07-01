Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Trading Down 0.5%

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.28. Approximately 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14.

Get Euclid Capital Growth ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euclid Capital Growth ETF stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euclid Capital Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euclid Capital Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.