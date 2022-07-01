Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 697,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,105. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 571.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 1,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Everbridge by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

