Evercore ISI Trims Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Target Price to $10.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.
RXT stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,205 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,674 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $6,148,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
