Evercore ISI Trims Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Target Price to $10.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

RXT stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,205 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,674 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $6,148,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

