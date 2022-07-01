Everipedia (IQ) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Everipedia (IQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Everipedia has a total market cap of $47.47 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

