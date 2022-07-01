Experian (LON:EXPN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,903.88

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,903.88 ($35.63) and traded as low as GBX 2,356 ($28.90). Experian shares last traded at GBX 2,424 ($29.74), with a volume of 1,207,951 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($46.01) to GBX 3,300 ($40.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.49) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($38.60) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,316 ($40.68).

Get Experian alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,558.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,895.45. The firm has a market cap of £22.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

In related news, insider Ruba Borno bought 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($29.26) per share, with a total value of £22,347.45 ($27,416.82). Also, insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($29.27), for a total value of £2,487,524.30 ($3,051,802.60).

About Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.