Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Trading 5.5% Higher

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 9,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 46,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.
Facedrive Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Facedrive (FDVRF)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Facedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.