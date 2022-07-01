FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $314.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $294.00 to $314.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.71.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $226.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.44 and a 200-day moving average of $226.84. FedEx has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $302.65.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 21.5% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

