Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.11-$5.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $8.08-$8.98 EPS.

RACE has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($170.21) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.90.

NYSE RACE opened at $183.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.362 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16.7% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

