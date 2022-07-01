Financial Comparison: RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) & Bell Industries (OTCMKTS:BLLI)

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) and Bell Industries (OTCMKTS:BLLI – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RADA Electronic Industries and Bell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADA Electronic Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 65.95%. Given RADA Electronic Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe RADA Electronic Industries is more favorable than Bell Industries.

Volatility & Risk

RADA Electronic Industries has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bell Industries has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and Bell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADA Electronic Industries 18.00% 13.60% 10.42% Bell Industries N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and Bell Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RADA Electronic Industries $117.24 million 3.91 $25.07 million $0.41 22.54 Bell Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RADA Electronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Bell Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 91.1% of Bell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RADA Electronic Industries beats Bell Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RADA Electronic Industries (Get Rating)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions. The company also provides avionics solutions, such as mission data recorders and debriefing solutions and HUD video cameras; and avionics for unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs) comprising interface control processors, engine control computers, payload management computers, and others. In addition, it offers land-based tactical radars for defense forces, critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection, and counter-drone applications. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

About Bell Industries (Get Rating)

Bell Industries, Inc., operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Bell Techlogix, provides various technology products, mobile application and support solutions, and managed lifecycle services in the United States. Its services include technology planning, acquisition, warranty, disposal, and deployment; 24/7 help desk services; technical support and maintenance; and recycle services. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.