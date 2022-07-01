First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the May 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $49,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $126,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 12.5% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 608,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 67,828 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 21.4% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $3.54 on Friday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $105.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

