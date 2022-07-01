First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 671.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,329.2% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,161,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,274,490,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,140,073 shares of company stock worth $355,891,104. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $5.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

