First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,395,000 after buying an additional 1,925,248 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,563,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,733,000 after buying an additional 1,803,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,231,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,760,000 after buying an additional 2,402,317 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 9,256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,178,000 after buying an additional 4,958,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,411,000 after buying an additional 279,271 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $33.70. 193,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,771. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $43.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

