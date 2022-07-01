First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,130 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,001,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,161,000 after purchasing an additional 596,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,911,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,569,000 after acquiring an additional 525,019 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 892,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 795,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,908. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54.

