First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the May 31st total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,120. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 112,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

