First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the May 31st total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 731,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,258. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $29.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

