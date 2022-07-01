First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FYX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.56. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,036. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.35. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $101.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.
