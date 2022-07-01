First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,790 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,149,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 35,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,762. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.