Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $133,199,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 25,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average is $99.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.