Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC lowered shares of Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS FGSGF opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Flat Glass Group has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.
Flat Glass Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
