Flux (FLUX) Market Capitalization Achieves $100.13 Million

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Flux has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a total market capitalization of $100.13 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00272587 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00078930 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00067407 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003600 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 237,586,655 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

