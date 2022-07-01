Fmr Llc Sells 34,409 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) insider Fmr Llc sold 34,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $536,436.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 791,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,585.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VERV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,566. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $771.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

About Verve Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

