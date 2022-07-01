Formation Fi 1-Day Volume Tops $89,058.00 (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $312,131.75 and $89,058.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Formation Fi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00187031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.81 or 0.00595734 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Formation Fi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Formation Fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Formation Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Formation Fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.