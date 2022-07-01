FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Gap Down to $38.73

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.73, but opened at $37.42. FormFactor shares last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 45,212 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. CL King boosted their target price on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.60.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,957,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,578,000 after acquiring an additional 73,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FormFactor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,816,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FormFactor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,580,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,464,000 after acquiring an additional 171,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in FormFactor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,580,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 97,655 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

